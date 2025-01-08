World's first non-alcoholic drink that can get you 'tipsy' set to rival real thing

Does Dry January still count if your non-alcoholic drink is getting you tipsy? That's what a lot of people will be asking in the coming weeks as the world's first booze-free drink that can still make you feel the effects of alcohol is legally available to buy, and could soon rival the real thing.

Sentia Spirits are natural, low sugar, and vegan drinks that aim to mimic alcoholic drinks, but without the hangover the morning after.

The spirits are currently available in three forms: Sentia Gold, Sentia Black, and Sentia Red, and can be drunk neat, or with a mixer.

Gold claims to be a mood-booster and has a citrus flavour backed by spicy notes, Black is smokey and earthy and claims to be a party-starter, and Red is designed for relaxation, packed with spiced berries.

So, how does it make you feel 'tipsy' exactly? GABA, formally referred to as gamma-aminobutyric acid, is an inhibitory neurotransmitter, which stimulate the same relaxing effects of alcohol.

If you've ever tried a CBD drink such as Trip, they work in the same way, but as Sentia Spirits use higher dosages, the effects are stronger.

Sentia Spirits

The brains behind the operation is David Nutt, a neuropsychopharmacologist at Imperial College London and co-founder of GABA Labs.

“It’s a drink that is based on the science of alcohol, particularly the low doses of alcohol that relax you and make you more sociable,” founder, David Nutt tells The Independent.

However, whether it works for you can depend on your tolerance to alcohol in general. Nutt adds: “There is evidence that your GABA system becomes a bit less sensitive when you drink a lot of alcohol, and if you’re a heavy drinker, to be honest, you may not get much of an effect at all.”

But people have been raving about them online since the first flavour was released in 2021.

"I've tried other drinks that are designed to have a calming effect but none of them work for me as well as Sentia", one person wrote in an Amazon review.

Another posted: "You're never going to get the same buzz as you get from alcohol drinking this, but now I'm a few months alcohol free I'm feeling the benefits of this even more. If I have a particularly stressful day this takes the edge off for me."

Could not drinking be the new drinking?

