Things to do in London this Dry January that don't involve drinking

Given up the booze for January? You might already be staring at the walls wondering whether it's finally time to pick up that hobby you meant to start years ago.

But fear not, because there's actually still plenty to do that doesn't involve waking up with a hangover, and who knows, by the end of the month, you may quite enjoy filling your time with more wholesome activities. Not to mention you might start to feel the mental and physical benefits too - 8.8 million people giving it a go can't be wrong.

So, round up your friends, because this is everything happening in London this Dry January to keep you entertained...

Catch the last of the Christmas markets (until 5 January)

Just because Christmas is over, it doesn't mean we have to give up hot chocolate, twinkling lights, and comforting street food. Most of the Christmas markets, including Southbank, Leicester Square, and Winter Wonderland are still running up until 5 January. Bratwurst, anyone?

Watch The Traitors with other fans (until 24 January)

The Traitors is back, and if you're in need of someone to debrief every episode with, The Ox in Clapham is screening every episode live. Get cosied up in The Snug with some bar snacks and immerse yourself among the experience as you try and figure out who's next to be banished. Cloaks optional.

Get your art on (ongoing)

Art-based fun has become huge in the Capital over the last few years, and while there are a lot of 'sip and paint' options out there, it turns out you can actually just turn up and...do art.

Vibe N' Paint at Art Play near Spitalfields market gives you creative freedom (and all the materials to get you there), so you can paint while a DJ plays your favourite tracks. Each Friday has a different theme - the first Friday of the month is hip-hop, the second, old school R&B, the third, Afrobeats, and the last, house music.

Book tickets here

Twelfth Night Festival, 5 January

5 January marks the final night of the Twelve Days of Christmas, and there'll be a parade on Bankside to celebrate it. The Lions Part, a local theatre company, will be kicking things off near Shakespeare's Globe (as they always do), with a traditional combat play. Cakes will then be given out, and should you find a pea or bean in yours, you'll be crowned King or Queen for the day.

Live out The Cube (ongoing)

It might not be on TV anymore, but a life-sized version of The Cube game show has opened up in Canary Wharf, and you can go head-to-head with your friends and see if any of you can beat it. You'll need to use your critical thinking skills, accuracy, speed, and memory to play your way through the rounds - just choose your players carefully. This is a great group activity because up to four of you can play together.

Book tickets here

Penguin Parade (until 23 January)

London's Fleet Street quarter is currently playing home to a whole trail of hand-painted penguins, and it's your last chance to see them. Each uniquely decked-out by local artists, you can scavenge around the area to find them, at the likes of Chancery Lane, New Street Square, and Ludgate Circus.

Each one will also tell you new information about these magnificent animals, and give you chance to support the WWF's efforts in preserving them.

London Short Film Festival, 17-26 January

The city's BAFTA-qualifying short film festival is taking place towards the end of January, and it's the perfect way to spend an afternoon, immersing yourself among some of the most talented filmmakers in the UK. Taking place all over the Capital from Peckham's SET to Curzon Soho and even Bell Square in Hounslow, there's no shortage of listings.

Some of the ones film-lovers are most excited for include 'How To Make a Friend' and 'Speaking in Symbols'.

Book tickets here

Celebrate the Year of the Snake, 29 January

January is set to be full of good food, because Chinese New Year is coming up at the end of the month, and the annual parade will be taking to the streets on 29 January.

London’s Chinatown, Trafalgar Square and the West End will be packed out as the parade passes through and as ever, full of great eateries serving up treats from traditional dishes, to viral sensations, including the ever-green pandan cake.

The year of the snake represents wisdom, transformation, intuition and resilience.

Silent Disco at the Natural History Museum, 31 January

Ready to see Dry January out in style? The Natural History Museum are hosting their monthly silent disco, and it almost always sells out.

Get your groove on under the dinosaurs in the iconic Hintze Hall, as three DJs battle it out on three different channels. We can't wait.

Book your tickets here