Experts have created a hangover-busting 'scientific sandwich' - here's what's in it

Christmas can be a time of over-indulgence, but now experts have created a “scientific sandwich” to help cure your post-party hangover .

With undoubtedly plenty of sore heads after office Christmas soirees, sometimes food feels like the only thing that can revive you.

GP, Dr Zoe Williams, in collaboration with Warburtons, has come up with the perfect go-to sandwich that is also backed by science, as it contains the nutrients needed to replenish the balance of salts, sugars and proteins lost after a night’s drinking.

For the bread, Dr Williams recommends going for one that’s half wholemeal, half white, because it’s a good source of fibre and proteins.

As for the filling, a trifecta of eggs (cooked any way you like), bacon (or a vegetarian alternative) and avocado, is the way to go, according to Dr Williams.

Eggs are filled with nutrients like B12 and cysteine which actually help our bodies metabolise alcohol and detoxify the liver, making them a must-have.

Avocado is also packed with vitamins and minerals like potassium, which helps to balance electrolytes.

While bacon may seem an unlikely choice, it can help boost appetite while its saltiness replenishes the salts lost from a night of drinking.

Dr Williams explained: “The party season can get to all of us from time to time, so it’s essential to take care of yourself. Indulging is part of the fun but enjoying a balanced meal like this ultimate hangover sandwich, packed with nutritious fillings and of course in between Warburtons fresh bread, can really pick you back up!

“It’s all about striking the right balance so you can make the most of your celebrations. But always remember to drink responsibly – you don’t want to be on the office naughty list!”

Dr Williams recommends washing it all down with some water or black tea to further aid in the hangover recovery.

