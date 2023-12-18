Health expert shares alarming effect skipping breakfast has on your body

A health expert has revealed the alarming effect that skipping breakfast can have on your body and it is truly eye-opening.

Amid the cost of living crisis, some publications have come under fire for telling people to “skip breakfast”, but, a health expert has warned that doing so could have dire consequences for your body’s metabolism.

Nutritional therapist Justin Nault, who runs the nutrition brand Clovis, shared in a viral TikTok how important it is to eat breakfast even if you wake up not feeling hungry.

It came in response to a commenter who asked him if it’s okay to skip breakfast in the morning if you don’t feel hungry.

Nault responded, explaining that not feeling hungry when you first wake up could be a “really important signal from your body” that you may have some “metabolic adaptation in the wrong direction”, ultimately slowing your metabolism down.

He explained that hunger is one of our most important “basic primal survival instincts” and that it is our body’s way of signalling it needs nourishment.

Nault said: “So, if you’re not hungry in the morning, that’s actually a sure sign that you should start eating when you first wake up.”

He recommended that people eat 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up.

The NHS also suggests people should not skip breakfast, adding: “Some people skip breakfast because they think it'll help them lose weight.

“But a healthy breakfast high in fibre and low in fat, sugar and salt can form part of a balanced diet, and can help you get the nutrients you need for good health.”

Nault explained: “There’s a lot of talk online about fasting and intermittent fasting and how it makes your hunger go away. That’s not a good thing.”

