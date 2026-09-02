Social media health advice how to avoid anxiety and misleading claims online

Late-night health advice scrolling on TikTok has become a familiar routine for many, and it is a habit shared across the country.

Data from the new Bupa Wellbeing Index 2026, which surveyed 8,000 people in the UK, reveals that Brits are increasingly turning to social media platforms for quick medical answers. YouTube is a primary source for 25 per cent of respondents, while TikTok is relied upon by 20 per cent.

Furthermore, one in five people (20 per cent) believe influencers hold more up-to-date health information than medical doctors, despite 38 per cent of adults acknowledging they have personally encountered health claims online that were later shown to be misleading.

With digital feeds flooded with health tips and information, questions remain over whether these platforms empower or hinder our ability to make sound medical choices.

Dr Stephanie Hicks, general practitioner at Bupa Health Clinics, discusses the benefits and potential risks of seeking health advice on social media, while sharing guidance on how to engage with medical content online without triggering health anxiety.

What are the benefits of using social media for health guidance?

"I think there are a lot of positives about social media [in the health space]. It’s a powerful tool for speaking to lots of people, particularly younger people, and it’s a great way to get information out there quickly," says Hicks.

"I follow a lot of doctors and medical professionals on social media myself, and there are a lot of qualified professionals that share great health content on these platforms.

"Social media is a place where lots of people will see and learn about new things, so in that regard I think it can be beneficial."

What are the main drawbacks?

"The main drawback is that anybody can publish anything on social media, so even though a video has been shared and liked by lots of people, that doesn't necessarily mean that its content is accurate," highlights Hicks. "This can cause confusion around what health information online is correct and what isn’t.

"In addition, consuming this content can potentially impact people’s decision making as to how they will go onto manage whatever condition or worry that they might have."

She also raises concerns regarding sensationalised posts.

"The algorithm seems to favour content that is more sensational, emotionally charged and surprising, as this tends to be the type of content that gets shared and reacted to the most," explains the GP.

"So, it’s important to remember that just because something has been widely shared or is popular, doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s accurate."

How does social media affect health anxiety?

"While it’s good to think about your health and how you can make yourself the best person that you can be, health anxiety is when you are repeatedly searching and checking your body for health concerns, and the reassurance that you pick up isn’t enough," explains Hicks.

"This kind of behaviour and concerns almost becomes a problem in itself. Often when I see a patient with health anxiety who really focuses on something, it can almost become a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Online platforms can easily exacerbate these anxieties.

"If you are researching a specific symptom or condition on social media, it’s likely that you will find videos of people sharing stories about really terrible experiences they have had," says Hicks.

"This can lead people to go down a rabbit hole of scrolling, which is likely to feed into this anxiety."

If consuming online health content leaves you feeling anxious or unsure of what to trust, the following steps can offer support.

Limit exposure to online health content

"The format of social media is designed to grab your attention and make you consume and watch more and more content, so I would recommend trying to limit the amount of exposure that you have to health-related content online," recommends Hicks.

"If you’re continuously being shown adverts for supplements or content that is making you really worry about your health and feel overwhelmed, you probably need to step away from it."

Unfollow accounts that cause distress

"Unfollow any accounts that trigger any feelings of anxiety, make you feel bad about yourself and/or demotivate you because they will drain you and will not help you live your life to the fullest," advises Hicks.

Use workplace wellbeing services

"Quite a lot of workplaces have access to health and wellbeing services that can provide support if you are getting overwhelmed and worried about your health and anxiety," says Hicks.

Approach online claims with scepticism

"When you are consuming health content online, try and think about who is providing this information," recommends Hicks.

"Are they a doctor? What are their qualifications? What evidence are they providing? Are they trying to sell a product or a service? If they are selling a product or a service, be a little bit more sceptical about what they are saying.

"In addition, if someone is sharing a story about what happened to them, be mindful that this is their individual experience and won’t necessarily be applicable to you."

Be wary of improbable promises

"If something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is," says Hicks. "If something is a groundbreaking cure/product to fix a health problem, it would probably be on the news and there would be lots of evidence and research to back it up."

Verify facts using trusted websites

Avoid taking social media content at face value and undertake independent checks.

"If you want to find out more about a specific condition or symptom, I would recommend looking at recognised reputable health websites such as the NHS or Bupa UK," advises Hicks. "Official health organisations are far more stringent with the evidence and information that they put online, so will give you better information."

Consult a medical professional

"If you are really worried about a specific health concern, then it’s probably worth speaking to a professional like a GP," says Hicks.

"My general rule of thumb is to wait three weeks before going to the GP for general aches, pains and ailments, because the body is usually good at healing itself. However, if you have severe pains and lots of symptoms, please see a GP as soon as you can."

For persistent symptoms, keeping a record can be beneficial.

"Keep a note of what your symptoms are, when you are experiencing them and any other information that could be relevant, such as what you have been eating, to show your GP in your next appointment," recommends Hicks.