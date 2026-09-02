Whether you're worried about your career, privacy, or climate change, AI is taking centre stage in our conversations - and not necessarily always for the right reasons.

However, Dyson may have just convinced people that maybe it's not all bad news, following the release of their new artificial intelligence-powered toothbrush - no, really.

The CameraJet is the first electric toothbrush to incorporate an actual camera into the brush head, allowing you to livestream video from inside your mouth straight to your phone, so that you never miss a spot.

However, arguably the biggest talking point of this high-tech brush is its AI machine-learning algorithm, based off 470,000 images.

That's right, AI is making its way into our mouths.

Dyson

The 100k pixel macro lens camera analyses 28 images per second, while the algorithm identifies and targets interdental gaps, triggering the brush's built-in flosser (don't worry, it won't store the images anywhere).

While it's designed to be gentle on gums and enamel, the flossing feature is design to deliver a targeted, pressurised jet in as fast as a tenth of a second.

Who knew that when we were still on good old fashioned manual toothbrushes that this is where we'd end up?

While it's by no means a throwaway purchase at $499 in the US and £420 in the UK, you could argue for that something you use twice per day and could avoid any expensive dentist visits it's not the worst investment to make.

And, despite the involvement in AI in its production, social media seems to agree too, with the first look images of its pink and blue colourways were viewed over nine million times in the last 24 hours.

"Now this is the utility we all assumed AI would be used for", one person wrote.

Another dubbed it "the fastest $500 I've ever spent".

"I am usually one to criticise seemingly unnecessary tech products, but dental care is expensive. I am going to buy one of these", a third echoed, while a fourth wrote: "Shut up and take my money".

Well, we think we've just worked out what's selling out this Christmas.

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