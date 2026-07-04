This former stock exchange is now one of Manchester’s most exclusive hotels

Stock Exchange Hotel has become one of Manchester’s most sought-after stays, earning a spot on The Times’ 100 Best Places to Stay in 2025 alongside luxury heavyweights such as the Lake District’s Gilpin.

Opened in 1906 during the city’s industrial boom, the Grade II-listed building has traded stockbrokers for staycationers, transforming into one of the city's most exclusive hotels with 40 lavish rooms and a penthouse suite. Since opening its doors, it has welcomed everyone from Madonna to Paul McCartney, while Chanel famously took over the entire property during its Métiers d’Art show in Manchester back in 2023.

Tucked away on Norfolk Street, the hotel (co-owned by Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs) has become a destination well beyond overnight stays. At its heart is tender, the former trading floor-turned-restaurant led by two-Michelin-starred chef Niall Keating, while downstairs, Sterling offers a dose of old-school glamour, serving inventive cocktails from the building’s former vaults.

Its location is hard to beat, placing you within walking distance of everything from the independent shops and bars of the Northern Quarter to the designer boutiques and restaurants lining King Street.

Carl Sukonik, Stock Exchange Hotel

Step inside and you’re greeted with a world of old grandeur, complete with marble floors, tall pillars, and a signature in-house scent that fills the air. I’m told it’s a blend of tuberose, geranium, white patchouli and amber, and a quick look at TripAdvisor reviews will tell you it’s a small but mighty detail picked up before guests have even reached their rooms.

After arrival, you’re guided into the Trader’s Lounge with a welcome glass of champagne in hand, taking in the artwork that nods to the building’s past life.

The Stay

I stayed in the Norfolk House Suite, and naturally, the first thing I did (like any average Brit) was pop the kettle on and do a real recce of the space.

The design of the space is classic and grounded, with a palette of greys, soft golds and dark woods. There are subtle references to the building’s character too, with six vintage framed photographs on the wall that break things up just enough without feeling styled for effect. The layout is simple but effective: a large bed with the TV built into the end, a leather sofa set just behind it, and a dressing table that ends up feeling like one of the standout pieces in the room.

I’d also heard there was a terrace, but I’ll be completely honest, I assumed it would be one of those “technically a small balcony” situations. It wasn’t. The double doors open onto a generous outdoor space while still feeling private and secure, which makes sense given some of the hotel's VIP clientele.

Becca Monaghan

I took full advantage of the late checkout, scrolling through the in-room menu on the TV before ordering. Alongside the usual options from full English to granola, one addition stood out to me, a coriander and garlic naan with typical breakfast meats and tomato jam.

When I say it has to be up there with one of the best breakfasts I’ve had, I fully mean it. I’m ready to revisit for breakfast alone.

Becca Monaghan

The bathroom stood out more than I expected. Marble, generous space, and lighting that actually cooperate with the ‘getting ready’ stage of the night. I used both the bath and the rainfall shower, and ended up making a note of the amenities mid-stay because I’d never come across Jo Loves before and immediately wanted to look it up again after.

It felt like a proper treat-yourself luxury stay to the point I almost forgot I had anywhere else to be. And while it’s definitely still a hotel experience, it also merged into a bit of a culinary adventure without anything feeling transactional or rushed.

Dinner at tender & Sterling

Dinner at tender is set inside the building’s former trading floor, and it’s genuinely hard not to be impressed when you walk in, with original architectural details and an open kitchen. Even the original 1906 clock is still there on the wall, which anchors everything in its history without feeling staged.

Becca Monaghan

We weren’t even planning on starters, but the waiter recommended the crab tacos, and I’m glad we listened. They were one of those dishes I probably wouldn’t normally order, but end up thinking about afterwards. Fresh, well done, and presented properly without being overworked.

The steak followed in the form of a proper fillet, a generous portion, served with parmesan fries and sauce on the side. It was excellent, but also a lot. One of those mains you fully enjoy but start to admit defeat three-quarters through.

But, dessert was the real surprise. Visually impressive, yes, but more than that, it actually delivered. I don’t usually remember desserts like that, but this one properly stood out — easily the “wow” moment of the meal.

Becca Monaghan

What made the whole thing special though, was the staff. Genuinely warm, really knowledgeable, and happy to talk you through both the menu and the history of the building without it feeling rehearsed. The attention to detail is hard to ignore — including your glass, which never really stays half full for long.

By the time we left tender, we were very much in “food coma” territory, but Sterling is downstairs in the building’s vaults, so it would have been rude not to.

Straight away it feels like a shift in tone — less dining room, more hidden bar. Think old-school gentleman’s club energy mixed with speakeasy vibes. There’s a piano player in the corner taking requests, which sets the entire mood without needing much else.

Becca Monaghan

We were guided through the cocktail menu and opted for a few drinks to experience the more intimate yet relaxed side of the establishment. It was less “big night out” and more slow, indulgent evening. Magical is probably the simplest way to put the whole thing.

Afternoon tea at tender the following day lets you see the restaurant in a new light. There’s a delicious mix of savoury and sweet that leans more traditional than dinner, but with a modern edge that keeps it from feeling predictable. It’s unhurried, well-paced, and quietly generous.

Becca Monaghan





Final Thoughts

I went in not really knowing what to expect, even as a Manchester local who’d had tender and Sterling on my list for a while, and I left genuinely impressed. It exceeded expectations in a way that felt easy rather than showy. It has a really good energy to it: somewhere you’d go with a partner, friends or family when you want something elevated, but still relaxed and rooted in the city.

The only slight surprise was the lack of a gym or spa on site, although I’m told there are in-room massage options and access to a nearby gym just around the corner, which softens that a bit. I understand there are plans evolving there too, which makes sense given the scale of the building.

Overall, it’s less about value and more about the experience. This is somewhere I’d personally save for a special occasion rather than an everyday stay – although I’d happily have breakfast there every morning if I could.

It’s a slow luxury, quiet indulgence kind of stay. It works as both a hotel and a food destination, although I’d say I slightly underestimated just how strong tender is until I experienced it properly.

You can find more information about bookings here.

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