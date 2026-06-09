Madonna's Confessions II film has finally dropped ahead of the hotly anticipated album release on 3 July – and fans were left gagged after spotting a string of familiar faces throughout the project.

The pop icon premiered the film at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it offered an immersive visual featuring previews of six tracks from her forthcoming album.

The production was directed by Torso, the creative duo behind several of Charli xcx's recent music videos. Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana powered the shoot, dressing all 250 extras who appear in the film.

According to the film's synopsis, it's a journey through "a f***ed-up night out that’s remembered not for what happened, but for how it felt."

Madonna/YouTube

And Madonna wasn't short of famous company, with a host of celebrity cameos appearing throughout the film.

Every celebrity cameo in Madonna's Confessions II

Arca

Archie Madekwe

Benedict Cumberbatch

Cole Palmer

Debi Mazar

Feid

Gwendoline Christie

Honey Dijon

Joao Pedro

Julia Garner

Kate Moss

Odessa A'zion

Richard E. Grant

Sabrina Carpenter

Shygirl

Lourdes Leon

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Inevitably, fans couldn't get enough of the action, with one writing: "Every generation gets its Madonna moment. We're witnessing another one."

Another penned: "In a time when visuals barely matter anymore, Madonna shows up with a whole film for 6 songs. This is what music video culture used to mean—she’s showing us once again why she’s the last TRUE POPSTAR!"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "We've been living through an MTV drought for years. Then Madonna comes along and drops a 13-minute audiovisual feast that reminds everyone why she was never just making music videos—she was creating culture."

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