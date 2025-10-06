Doctors are now ‘prescribing’ trips to Sweden for one ‘essential’ reason

As the dark nights draw in and the weather gets colder, you might have found yourself pondering whether a getaway could fix life's problems; and now your doctor will now be able to prescribe exactly that.

A new initiative by Visit Sweden is highlighting the country's accolades as a global leader in quality of life, being one of the happiest countries in the world, and offering breathtaking scenery that promotes a lifestyle of balance and belonging, and they've even made a document that you can take to your doctor, to highlight why you need to be prescribed a trip there.

"Sweden is filled with activities that make you feel good," an advert promoting it notes. "A classic sauna activates your parasympathetic nervous system for profound relaxation.

"Here in Sweden, the sun won't go down for 100 days. Just imagine what 24-7 light therapy could do for you."

Visit Sweden

While the campaign itself is rather tongue-in-cheek, they've enlisted the help of actual scientists and psychiatrists to make Sweden's wellness wonders an actual prescription to be given out by doctors.

According to the World Health Organization, studies have shown that increased exposure to nature can help banish stress, improve brain function, lower risk of disease, and improve your overall mood.

"We live in a world of turmoil. Many people are struggling to cope and are suffering from stress and anxiety," Steve Robertshaw, Senior PR Manager at Visit Sweden says. "This initiative creates an opportunity to highlight the benefits of Sweden's nature and lifestyle as a research-backed growing movement in patient care."

It may sound like a wild concept, but it's definitely been done before.

Back in the early 1900s, doctors recommended patients with tuberculosis venture to the mountains of Switzerland to help them heal.

This new prescription comes with six activities that you can suggest to your doctor to prescribe, along with an appendix of accredited scientific sources to back up their effectiveness.

Visit Sweden

"The activities on this page are intended for healthcare professionals looking to prescribe a visit to Sweden or individuals planning a wellbeing-focused stay. Each activity reflects everyday Swedish habits with proven mental and physical health benefits", it reads.

Activities include seeing Sweden by bike, noting that it's "shown to support cardiovascular health and reduce feelings of stress"; forest bathing in the country where 70 per cent of land is covered by trees to "lower blood pressure and boost focus"; and sleeping under the stars to "reset the body’s circadian rhythm and increase your overall wellbeing".

Even a musical excursion could boost your health credentials, with the document noting: "Sweden ranks among the world’s top metal nations, and studies show that even extreme genres like death metal can reduce anger. Catch a show and feel it for yourself."

Your doctor may back it too, as according to a global YouGov survey, 67 per cent of medical professionals in the UK would recommend Sweden as a destination to improve health.

However, it's worth noting that it's highly unlikely your doctor or insurance will pay for the trip, and while you might leave feeling mentally fresh, you may well be left weaning yourself off a diet of cinnamon buns and meatballs. A solid trade if you ask us.

Why not read...

Not leaving your hotel is 2025’s hottest travel trend - and Ibiza’s luxurious new opening has us convinced

I spent a week at the world’s most exclusive longevity retreat loved by A-listers

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings