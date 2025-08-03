Whether you want to relax, party, dine, or indulge in wellness, there’s been a boom in hotels and resorts that quite simply have it all, and one of Ibiza’s hottest new openings has us convinced that perhaps slow travel really is the way forward.

54 per cent of Gen Z travellers said when picking a destination they prefer to stay in one place and “absorb the vibe”, with 42 per cent saying they choose hotels based on on-site events, nightlife, or wellness options.

There’s quite literally no better place to combine all three elements than the White Isle, and there’s little wonder that the newly-refurbished Destino Five (formerly Destino) is already packed out, quite literally around-the-clock, as a result.

Having opened its doors for the new season in June, the luxury haunt, which has upgraded to a five-star Grand Luxe hotel since its rebrand last summer, will play home to the Pacha ICONS series, welcoming dance music legends including Marco Carola and Solomun under its poolside pergola each week.

Destino Five

Meanwhile, in the daytime, it's a relaxed beach club and hotel, with sprawling views over Ibiza Town and Formentera, and a wellness offering to boot, with a fully-equipped outdoor gym (trust us, you'll need to work off that breakfast buffet), and on-site masseuses available to tackle those post-party muscle aches.

We visited within the first few weeks of it re-opening its doors, and despite its glossy makeover, it still feels quintessentially Pacha, and has the authentic Ibiza feel that people fell in love with it for in the first place.

The signature cherry emblem of the Pacha Group is in the subtle details of the decor - from coffee table books laid out in the foyer, ready to be papped for Instagram, embellishments on the towels of the day beds by the pool, and a huge woven mural on the side of the main building.

The 159 rooms range from a small, but sophisticated place to rest your head between returning from Pacha nightclub (which is a 10 minute drive down the road), and when you head down to Playa Pacha, the on-site poolside playground for an afternoon of sun, to the sprawling Cherry Suites, which boast outdoor gardens, their own private pool, and dining tables fit for a tapas feast with friends.

In the Luxe Rooms, you'll still get to enjoy a private terrace, perfect for those pre-dinner cocktails, alongside all of the usual amenities; a King bed, wet room, flat-screen TV, and fully-stocked bar.

The decor is largely the same whichever end of the scale you go for (fair warning, a Diet Coke from the mini fridge will set you back €10), with timeless, veined marbles in the Pacha group's signature greens and reds adding those luxury finishes to cabinets and bathrooms alike.

Destino Five

However, nostalgia is one of the biggest consistent themes both in the rooms, as well as out, and is what really turns your average luxury stay into an immersive experience of its own.

Expect to see vintage photographs from some of Ibiza's most raucous nights illustrating its history hanging from the walls above the beds, and huge, circular mirrors on the ceiling above you as you sleep, adding a sultry touch that feels like a quintessential nod to the party scene.

What really sets Destino Five apart from other five-star haunts on the island, is that there's so much going on, it even welcomes non-guests on a daily basis to enjoy its flair, whether poolside, or in one of its two incredible restaurants.

Elia was our restaurant of choice; a relaxed, breezy terrace overlooking the Balearic Sea and Dalt Vila, serving up upscale Greek dishes including squid ink risotto, and a hearty moussaka.

As the sun begins to set, expect a signature Ibiza soundtrack from the in-house DJ, and moody lighting to set the tone for the party ahead - whether you're sticking around for the Pacha ICONS series on a Thursday, which transforms the pool area into a world-class dance floor (there's nothing more satisfying than quite literally rolling into bed post-party if you ask us), or zipping up the road to Pacha nightclub itself.

Should you find yourself venturing out to Pacha (which has even earned the title of the world's most sustainable nightclub), where residencies this year include BLOND:ISH, Camelphat, and Sonny Fodera, consider dining at the in-club restaurant, serving up a Japanese-Mediterranean fusion menu, complete with private DJ to get you in the mood for an evening (and morning if you're brave enough) of dancing. What's more, you can then simply slip into the club with complimentary entry via the curtain that separates the two, rather than joining any queues.

Meanwhile, for those lazy days, by the pool is the aforementioned Playa Pacha, a beach club-style setting serving up delicious cocktails and fresh, Mediterranean bites, and also welcomes a DJ to its poolside booth each afternoon. The fresh spicy tuna sushi and zesty ceviche dishes aren't to be missed as you enjoy an afternoon of slow living, ready to turn up the tempo once again as the sun goes down.

Crucially, from the moment you arrive to the final farewell, Destino Five is proving it’s far more than just a place to stay. It’s a full-spectrum Ibiza experience - a seamless blend of luxury, rhythm, and relaxation. Whether you’re chasing the party, recharging your soul, or simply want to experience a slice of Ibiza's legacy, you’ll find it all right here, without even having to leave its gates.

For more information and bookings, visit destino.fivehotelsandresorts.com/

