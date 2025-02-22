What is 'Vaper's Tongue' and should we be worried about it?

As anyone who’s ever been engulfed in a cloud of blueberry vapour on the street, or brought a sneaky Lost Mary on a night out with them will tell you, vaping is a seemingly escapable part of modern life.

Recent research revealed a stark rise in vaping among adults despite some never being regular smokers, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

However, a new subject is being raised online which could shed light on some of the health implications – and it’s all to do with ‘vaper’s tongue’.

But what is it, and is it even real?

First off, it’s worth pointing out that this is an alleged side effect of vaping, and no actual research has been conducted into the idea of ‘vaper’s tongue’.

However, commentators online have shared messages about it, with the term becoming associated with dehydration of the tongue and for some even a reduction in taste perception.

Dr Stewart Beggs is a restorative dentist who video posted to TikTok [via IFLScience ] saying: “First thing, stop vaping, or really cut down your vaping.

“Second thing… start to drink some more water, make sure you’re fully hydrated.”

It’s not a phenomenon confirmed by any official research, as Dr Benjamin Chaffee, a professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry, told Healthline .

“There’s not currently reliable evidence to indicate how common the condition is or the mechanisms causing it,” Dr Chafee said. “This is another example of the many things we do not know about how vaping affects the body. It’s a reason for more research and a reason to approach these products with caution.”

It is, however, a talking point. Dentist and TikToker Anna Peterson previously shared a video about ‘vaper's tongue’, describing it as the case of losing your “sense of taste due to vaping so much".

Saying it was "on the rise", Peterson added: "If there's nicotine in your vape, it's actually causing your mouth to dry out. This can completely remove your sense of taste."

