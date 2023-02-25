Do you know what AM and PM actually stands for?

You probably say it every day when talking about the time (a fascinating topic) but do you know actually what AM and PM stands for?

AM obviously refers to the period in the morning, and PM the afternoon - but there is a lot more to it than that - allow us to explain.

The 12-hour clock was developed from the second millennium BC and reached its modern form in the 16th century AD.

And AM and PM, used in this 12-hour clock, stems from the Latin language, just like many words and phrases in the English language.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

AM is short for a Latin phrase, “ante meridiem” (or “before midday”), while PM is short for “post meridiem” (or “after midday”).

So now you know you can impress all your friends.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.