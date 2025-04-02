The White Lotus season three is set for a dramatic 1.5-hour conclusion, and it's safe to say we're going to miss following the lives of rich people on holiday.

For those who aren't fully caught up yet, this season of The White Lotus is set in Thailand, and while the first episode teased a shooting at the iconic hotel, the full details are set to unravel in the final episode.

There's no details of who's caught in the crossfire, or even who's responsible, but there are a few routes it could take.

This season has some new and returning faces including Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jon Gries, who many will remember as Greg from the other seasons - but is now going by Gary after he was forced to flee following Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) mysterious death.

HBO

And in true White Lotus style, the fashion has been as luxurious as the lifestyles of our favourite characters, not least thanks to the introduction of Kate (Leslie Bibb), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), and Laurie (Carrie Coon), the ultimate housewife trio, and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), a model who also happens to have bagged herself one of the richest men on the island.

Of course that means there's Gucci, Zimmerman, and Dolce & Gabbana galore popping up throughout the episodes, but you'll be pleased to know the costume designers opted for a more affordable brand when it came to jewellery - and you can shop everything already.

Missoma has long been the affordable jewellery brand on every 'it' girl's radar, and it's got a number of famous fans already, including the Princess of Wales and Hailey Bieber.

In fact, Chloe (Le Bon) herself is seen wearing the exact same pair of earrings the royal was sporting at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance.

The brand specialises in "responsibly made gold and silver demi-fine jewellery", and more importantly, their pieces won't burn a huge hole in your pocket, but still look super luxurious.

Here are the Missoma pieces we spotted in The White Lotus season three...

Lucy Williams Waffle Mini Hoops Earrings, as seen on Kate

HBO/Missoma

Wavy Ridge Twisted Chubby Medium Hoop Earrings, as seen on Victoria

HBO/Missoma

Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings, as seen on Chloe

HBO/Missoma

Lucy Williams Horn Necklace, as seen on Chloe

HBO/Missoma

Why not read...

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains the specific reason she does a British accent in the show

White Lotus fan-favourite narrates 'sleep story' to calm viewers after tense episodes

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings