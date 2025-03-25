White Lotus fan-favourite narrates 'sleep story' to calm viewers after tense episodes

Walton Goggins is a firm favourite on The White Lotus season three, for his role as Rick Hatchett alongside the likes of Aimee Lou Wood and Parker Posey.

But if there's one thing White Lotus fans know, it's that the episodes can create some serious tension.

The Ratliff family is teetering on the edge, Rick may or may not be about to commit murder, the girls’ friendship group is going wild and Belinda is living in fear of Greg.

Who knew rich people had so much drama?

Well Goggins himself is here to put all that to rest, as he's the new narrator of a Calm sleep story aimed at chilling viewers out after watching him get attacked by snakes. Genius.

Walton Goggins gets bitten by a snake Fox - Milwaukee / VideoElephant

In The Yard Sale, Goggins recalls a yard sale he visited on a past road trip, promising to reveal the “mystery” behind the origin of a particular set of chairs - and don't worry, there's zero snakes.

“Storytelling has always been a powerful way to connect. In our fast-paced world, I wanted to create a Sleep Story that feels dreamlike, helping people slow their minds down by wandering through a yard sale, uncovering hidden treasures", Goggins said of why he wanted to do it.

"I hope my Sleep Story with Calm guides listeners into a soothing and restful sleep, where their imagination allows them to discover and create their own stories...and maybe drop in on the next yard sale they see, where treasures await.”

Unfortunately we can't say the same relaxing fate is in store for his character, but this is certainly a move we can get behind.

Why not read...

The White Lotus season three has sparked huge trend among travellers

The White Lotus season 3 is back but one controversial twist has fans talking

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.