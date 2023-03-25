Woman accused of ‘making a scene’ at sister’s wedding over bride's ‘humiliating’ speech

A woman has shared how her sister who got married "humiliated" her when it was time for the bride to give a speech at the wedding reception.

In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the woman gave a backstory as to what led to the fall out with her sibling.

She explained how her 24-year-old sister got married in a "very well planned out" wedding, which the sister "poured about $10,000" into, she invited over 100 people and "it was an ethnic wedding, so there were some friends of friends".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The ceremony was beautiful," the woman wrote. "There were so many pictures taken, everyone was having a great time, I dream of eating the food I ate there just once again in my life. Even the rehearsal dinner a week before was magical."

However, things took a turn at the reception where "the issue came after my sister and her husband said 'I do'."

"Her husband's speech was touching with a humourous twist. When it came time for her to say hers, however, things went south."



iStock

The sister's speech "started off great" by cracking a couple jokes, saying "nothing harmful" about family members.

"But then it got to me," the woman wrote. "She made a joke about considering having a dry wedding because I was 'such an addict'. To clarify, I have struggled with an alcohol addiction, and she is well aware.

"She was never really supportive of my recovery journey because she always saw me as an addict. My sister has this idea that once you struggle with an addiction, you go crazy and lose control if you get the chance again. No matter if you recover or not, in her eyes, you're always an addict."

The woman continued: "Everyone laughed and I felt humiliated. She was laughing too and then continued. I didn't want to interrupt her so I just waited. I felt like crying and screaming at the same time, it was a rage yet sadness I'd never experienced before."

Hurt by her sisters words, the woman described how she "spoke up" and "brought her somewhere private."

"I told her that I didn't appreciate her joke and it wasn't funny, and that I felt she humiliated me."

But this didn't exactly go down too well with her sister...

"She got so angry and started yelling, things like 'I have a whole wedding waiting for me back there, who do you think you are to bring me here and waste my time' and 'It's just a joke, don't be so pissy'.

"She accused me of ruining her wedding and started screaming. She left back to the ceremony and I just stood there. Once I came back, everyone was staring at me and my sister was sobbing in my dad's arms," to which her dad took the sister's side.

"My dad proceeded to yell at me telling me I ruined my sister's wedding and made a scene. I yelled back and when I noticed a lot of people were watching, I got angry and left."

The woman concluded by asking: "Now all my family's mad at me and they won't stop sending me texts telling me I should apologize. I don't want to. AITA?"

Since sharing her family wedding drama, the woman's post has received hundreds of comments from people who unanimously agree that she is not the a**hole in this situation, but rather the sister is for the insensitive joke.

One person wrote: "Perspective is a funny thing. Her joke caused drama, but you handled the response privately. Her reaction to that was public - aka, she ruined her own wedding."

"NTA. Brava for being so classy and strong. Very impressive!" another person said.

A third added: "NTA. Your sister however is a gigantic AH. Your family too for enabling it. This is reading as a golden child scenario."

"NTA but your sister is and I'm guessing she's the golden child," a fourth person commented.

"Why on earth did she think it was appropriate to bring up her sister's addiction in her wedding speech? Of all the things in the world to focus on, that was it?"



Someone else replied: "NTA. You made sure to have expressed your feelings regarding the cruel 'joke' in a way that would NOT make a scene."

"She was the one who decided to act out in public."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.