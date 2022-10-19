Best man who used to date bride delivers hilarious wedding speech

The best man at a wedding gave a hilarious speech about the bride and groom meeting - while he was the one dating her at the time. Awkward.

The clip has since gone viral after it was shared by wedding photographer, @joshandpres.

"I just noticed the connection they had. The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other," the best man says, adoringly.

"And you would think it would sound really romantic, the only problem is I was dating Rachel at the time."

Thankfully, they can laugh about it now.

