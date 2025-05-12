Gothic 1 Remake demo gets huge update after swathes of player feedback

Developers behind Gothic 1 Remake have updated the game's demo after loads of players gave feedback about it.

Studio Alkimia Interactive is working on Gothic 1 Remake, a remake of the 2001 original beloved role-playing game that's due to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and published by THQ Nordic.

PC players on Steam have been able to play the Nyras Prologue demo since February and after thousands of players shared feedback, it was confirmed on Steam the studio has updated it.

A post on the game's page said: "More than 15,000 players completed the survey, with even more feedback coming in via social media, Steam forums and the official Discord server.

"A huge thank you to everyone who participated - your voices helped shape the game and make it even better!

"Thanks to these valuable insights, the team has been able to fine-tune the experience according to players' needs while staying true to the spirit of the original Gothic.

"The updated demo is available now, featuring, for example, faster animations that result in noticeably smoother interactions with the world."

The game's bio on Steam says: "Return to the Valley of the Mines in this faithful remake of the genre-defining classic RPG.

"Explore a hand-crafted, organic open world that reacts dynamically to your actions in a gritty, unrestricted experience like no other."

