Time Out polled 20,000 city-dwellers and local experts to find the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world, based on culture, fun, community and more.



From Guadalajara, Mexico, to Glasgow, Scotland, here are the top coolest neighborhoods locals and travelers are raving about, according to Time Out.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

1) Colonia Americana, Guadalajara, Mexico

Coming in at No.1 on the list, Colonia Americana is considered the "epicentre" of the underground scene in Guadalajara.

The city is looked at as the "country's capital" to many Mexicans but is "little explored by foreigners."

"Located right next to 500-year-old El Centro, it's an edgy blend of art deco and neoclassical mansions with artists' squats and warehouses containing some of the city's best music venues – shout out to Segundo Piso Music and Bar Americas," the guide reads.

A perfect day out on the town in this neighborhood would be looking at contemporary art in Tiro Al Blanco before getting chilaquiles and coffee in its courtyard café, Modo.

2) Cais do Sodre, Lisbon, Portugal

As the heart of Lisbon's nightlife, Cais do Sodre "is the neighborhood where Lisbon's most promising young chefs are opening new restaurants; where small businesses are springing to life; where much-loved bars and nightclubs are finally rising from the ashes of the past few years," the outlet reports.

The perfect day includes eating at the all-day breakfast spot Dear Breakfast. Then, you can take a little trip to the minimalist fashion house +351.

3) Wat Bo Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Also known as "Temple Town," Wat Bo Village was first created as tourism descended in the 1990s, Time Out states.

But in 2021, a city-wide makeover jumpstarted its "serious glow-up."

"The vicinity of Street 26 and Wat Bo Road has become a favored haunt for expats frequenting its numerous bars, experimental Khmer restaurants in scenic settings (Banlle), and elegant design hotels (Viroth's, Treeline Urban Resort)," the guide says.

The perfect day could include breakfast at boulangerie-patisserie Paris Bakery, and coffee at Snack & Relax.

4) Ridgewood, Queens, New York City

The area gets the best of two boroughs in New York City: Queens and Brooklyn.

It gets "the diversity and local vibes of Queens and the hip offerings of Brooklyn, specifically neighboring Bushwick."

The perfect day would include getting a bagel and coffee at Norma's Corner Shoppe. You can scan the racks and shelves at OPC Buy Sell Trade or other vintage shops.

5) Mile End, Montreal, Canada

This area, which was a hub for Jewish artists and immigrants, is the home to some of the city's most famous institutions and "epic new spots."

"Mile End is an enclave for some of the city's best restaurants, independent bookstores, flower shops, butchers, bakers and candlestick makers," the report reads.

The perfect day could include a glimpse at the Papeterie & Photocopie Zoubris and Drawn & Quarterly for all things writing.

After, you can get a casual bite to eat at Lucki Delite.

6) Barrio Logan, San Diego, California

Barrio Loga, which is anchored by Chicano Park is a result of community activism in the area.

"Protesters formed a human chain for 12 days to stop the state from seizing the land – and it's now home to the largest concentration of Chicano murals in the world, with more than 80 world-class paintings depicting scenes from the Mexican Revolution, ferocious Aztec warriors, and larger-than-life portraits of heroes like Frida, Diego, and Cesar," the report reads.

Visiting the murals at Chicano Park to check and chowing down on some street tacos from Salud Tacos or rolled ones from Las Cuatro Milpas could aid in the perfect day.

7) Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, Japan

Dubbed Tokyo's "coolest neighborhood" and previously known for its vintage stores," it's become the spot for "indie film enthusiasts, café-goers and serious foodies."

"This hip hub has also seen countless new shopping and dining facilities pop up, including one which has transformed some dead space under the train tracks into a lively restaurant," the report reads.

A perfect day in the neighborhood is filled with grabbing some caffeine at Ogawa Coffee Laboratory before picking up a "Totoro-shaped cream puff at Shirohige's Cream Puff Factory."

8) Cliftonville, Margate, UK

This area has one of the UK's most bustling artistic communities, resulting from "an influx of creative ex-Londoners who've flocked to the area's affordable housing and studio spaces, plus the massive tidal ocean pool at Walpole Bay," Time Out states.

The perfect day there could include waking at the Walpole Bay Hotel and walking on the beach to the Dalby Café "for the town's best fry-up."

9) Barrio Yungay, Santiago, Chile

The colorful neighborhood, which boasted a national heritage status as the Chilean capital's first planned barrio, has gained a new "edgy" reputation.

"Yungay has now become a magnet for the young and cool: even Chile's millennial president, Gabriel Boric, chose to move here in March 2022," the report says.

"Illustrious new residents aside, working-class locals stroll alongside bohemian creative types on attractive boulevards such as Lavaud, lined with a diverse array of baroque, Bauhaus, and art deco façades."

A perfect day would be to grab a coffee at Brunet before visiting the Memory and Human Rights Museum to explore Chile's dark dictatorship throughout the years.

10) Cours Julien, Marseille, France

The area, which is described as a "gritty, buzzing quartier," was the home to the city's open-air markets once.

It is also a creative hotspot of street markets, music venues, vintage clothing shops, old warehouses that became hip art galleries, and much more.

The perfect day could consist of checking out "vinyl record shops and vintage clothes stores near the Rue des Trois Mages or shop for spices and secondhand garms" at the street markets, the report says.

Honorable mentions of neighborhoods to visit include Shawlands, Glasgow, Scotland, and Sea Point in Cape Town, South Africa, which come in at No.11 and No.38 on the list, respectively.

For Shawlands, which has great coffee, dining, art, and parks, also has many independent local businesses.

"The internationally renowned Burrell Collection has recently had a multimillion-pound refurb, and it's surrounded by buzzy independent local businesses – such as French-Japanese patisserie and design shop Godshot Studio..." the guide reads.

A perfect day out at Shawlands includes brunch pancakes at Café Strange Brew, ready a scour of the "9,000-plus objects" at the Burrell Collection museum.

As for Capetown's Sea Point, it is an "oceanside 'burb heaving with quirky local businesses, and with enviable transport links to nearby beaches like Clifton and Camps Bay," the guide explains.

It is also the home to families, young professionals, creatives, and immigrants.

The perfect day at Sea Point could be jump-started with a morning swim at the Sea Point Pavilion. After, you can make your way over to Mojo Market for things like coffee, fresh pressed juices, and a mussel and oyster bar.

For the complete list of cool neighborhoods worldwide, read more here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

