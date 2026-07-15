Llanelli rugby jersey from ‘incredible’ 1972 win over All Blacks to be auctioned

A Llanelli rugby jersey from the club’s historic 1972 win over the All Blacks is to be sold at auction for the first time.

Tommy David was part of the famous Scarlets team that beat New Zealand 9-3 in front of a capacity crowd at Stradey Park.

The day has subsequently become known locally as “the day the pubs ran dry”, following major celebrations after the match all over the town.

The jersey will go under the hammer on July 27 (Rogers Jones Auctioneers/PA) PA Media - Rogers Jones Auctioneers

David’s red Umbro No 6 jersey is expected to fetch up to £15,000 when it is sold on July 27 by Rogers Jones Auctioneers in Cardiff.

The shirt features an embroidered Llanelli RFC shield, bearing the Prince of Wales’s feathers and yellow dragon.

The match was characterised by intense physical play, with the Llanelli pack matching the All Blacks in the scrums and rucks.

To our knowledge, this is the very first time a jersey from this match has come up for sale, so it’s a unique opportunity to own a piece of rugby history. We’re expecting to see a lot of interest Auctioneer Ben Rogers

Auctioneer Ben Rogers said: “This was an incredible match – the day a group of local lads beat one of the biggest and most successful teams in the world will be remembered forever.

“To our knowledge, this is the very first time a jersey from this match has come up for sale, so it’s a unique opportunity to own a piece of rugby history.

“We’re expecting to see a lot of interest.”

The cultural impact of the game was immediate and lasting.

The shirt features an embroidered Llanelli RFC shield (Rogers Jones Auctioneers/PA) PA Media - Rogers Jones Auctioneers

It inspired Max Boyce’s famous poem and song, which captured the sense of local pride and the disbelief that a club side could humble the mighty New Zealand team.

The same season David, a back-row forward, was part of a Barbarians side which beat New Zealand, and then in 1974 toured South Africa with the British Lions.

During his career, David played for Pontypridd and Llanelli, before switching codes to play rugby league for Cardiff City Blue Dragons.