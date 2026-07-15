Microsoft has permanently suspended a streamer's 25-year-old account after it was hacked, with baby photos of his son and thousands of pounds worth of digital games being lost forever.

Joshua Khane posted a screenshot of an email he says was sent by Microsoft confirming "unauthorised access occurred" after "investigating the account and billing activity".

The email said: "During the investigation, we discovered that the security information on your account had been changed. Due to our strict security protocols and the terms outlined in the Microsoft Services Agreement, we are unable to restore or modify the security settings once they've been updated.

"To prevent further misuse, we have permanently suspended the account. This action is irreversible and ensures that your data remains protected."

But Khane said that means he's permanently lost baby pictures of his son, as his OneDrive was deleted too, along with access to thousands of pounds worth of games.

He said: "Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I'm the owner of the account and that it was compromised???

"25 f*****g years of data, thousands of Euros spent on games?? My son's baby pictures? GONE! All because MICROSOFT couldn't bring back a compromised account?? One of the biggest companies ever couldn't do that so they just deleted that s**t like it was nothing?? F*****g shame on you!!"

In the replies, Khane added: "Even though the security could be tighter from my side (lessons are learned) it bothers me the most that Microsoft says that they cannot recover my account and suspended it.

"As f****d up as it is that I lost my s**t on OneDrive, yeah those lessons are learned. But do NOT forget that thousands of Euros are gone down the drain as I've lost all my games also! Couldn't back those up and I relied on Microsoft to keep that safe, even if I got compromised!"

Indy100 has contacted Microsoft for comment.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.