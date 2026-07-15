Resident Evil 1 Remake details have been 'confirmed' by someone understood to be a renowned insider on all things Resident Evil.



Capcom has remade a number of Resident Evil titles recently, including the second, third and fourth numbered entries.

Resident Evil Veronica is the latest one to have been officially confirmed by Capcom, which is a remake of the 2000 cult classic Resident Evil Code Veronica.



And Dusk Golem, who is understood to be a renowned Resident Evil insider, says Resident Evil 1 Remake is in the works too.

On X / Twitter, when asked if there will be a Resident Evil 1 Remake, Dusk Golem replied: "Yes, it started early production nearly a year ago (I hear last August-September is when it started pre-production), it'll probably enter full production after Resident Evil Veronica is finished with its crunch period it's in right now."

Resident Evil released on PS1 in 1996 and kicked off the iconic survival horror series for Capcom which is going as strong as ever 30 years on.



It's set in the fictional Arklay mountain region in the Midwest where players control Chris Reffield and Jill Valentine, who are members of an elite task force, who have to escape a mansion that's become infested with zombies and other horrifying monsters.

At the time, it was praised for its graphics, gameplay and atmosphere. The game is often called one of the most influential video games ever made and is often hailed for defining the survival horror genre as we know it today.

Resident Evil 1 Remake has not been officially confirmed by Capcom and remains speculation at the time of writing.



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