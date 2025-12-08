50 Cent jokes his ABC sit-down was so Diddy can watch it from prison

50 Cent's Diddy documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has officially climbed to the top of Netflix charts in many countries, delivering bombshell claims and never-before-seen footage.

The four-part series dives deep into Diddy’s rise to fame, his controversies, his relationships, and features commentary from past friends and associates. It even includes interviews with two jurors from Diddy’s trial.

In the lead-up to the release, rapper and executive producer 50 Cent has been making the media rounds, but one interview in particular has earned him the title of a "menace." During the sit-down, he joked that he thinks Diddy will consider it "the best documentary [he’s] seen in a long time."

Now, 50 has taken the joke even further on Instagram, sharing a circulated tweet that reads: "Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it's one of the few stations they're allowed to watch in prison. He's a menace."

In his caption, the rapper doubled down, writing: "I thought about it, what's wrong with that?"

Elsewhere, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, hit back at the doc, claiming it presents "inaccurate" and "intentionally misleading" information.

"I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse," she shared in a statement with Deadline, describing her son as a "respectful and diligent child" and "goal-oriented overachiever".

Diddy was sentenced following an almost two-month trial in New York City. The rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in July but found guilty on two counts of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

