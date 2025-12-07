Watch moment Donald Trump taunts Jimmy Kimmel's 'talent' as feud escalates - again

Donald Trump and comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel have been embroiled in a war of words and jibes for years and the US President is the latest to take aim.



Trump is hosting the Kennedy Center Honours on Sunday (7 December), a ceremony which recognises contributions to the performing arts.

He'll be the first US President ever to actually host the awards and speaking to media before the ceremony, Trump said he shouldn't be in office if he's not any better than Kimmel, who he described as "horrible".

Trump said: "I've watched some of the people that host, Jimmy Kimmel was horrible. If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent then I don't think I should be President."

Kimmel doesn't appear to have ever hosted the Kennedy Center Honours but he did appear on stage in 2012 to pay tribute to honouree David Letterman.

