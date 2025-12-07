Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has used a strong four letter word against Elon Musk following a social media post about the European Union (EU).

Musk's social media platform X / Twitter was fined €120m ($140m) by the European Commission, the EU's executive, for breaching online content rules and it's the first sanction under landmark legislation, reports Reuters.

The breach was that the platform allows people to play for a blue verified tick which "deceives users" as X / Twitter is not "meaningfully verifying" who is actually running the account, according to the Commission.

The tech billionaire has criticised this through a number of posts on his platform but there's one in particular that caught the attention of Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Musk posted: "How long before the EU is gone? AbolishTheEU."

And Sikorski used a strong four letter word when responding to it.

Sikorski replied: "Go to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there."



The Polish Deputy PM is referring to SpaceX when mentioning Mars, as the company is planning to launch its first spaceships to the Red Planet next year.

As for the use of "Nazi salutes", Sikorski is referring to the storm Musk called when he appeared to make a salute which was banned for its links to Nazi Germany.

Musk denies the gesture he made was a Nazi salute.

