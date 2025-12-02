50 Cent says Diddy will 'see the truth' in his documentary

The much-anticipated 50 Cent-produced Diddy documentary has dropped on Netflix – and 50 seems to think he will enjoy it.

The four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning takes a deep dive into the life of the media mogul and convicted offender.

Diddy was sentenced following an almost two-month trial in New York City. The rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in July but found guilty on two counts of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

When 50 was asked what he thinks Diddy will make of the documentary, he told Good Morning America: "I think he's gonna say, 'This is the best documentary I've seen in a long time.' And he may feel a different way about pieces and bits of it. But he knows the truth."

He went on to add: "I think he'll see the truth in it."

However, Diddy's representatives strongly disagree, calling the series a "shameful hit piece."

"Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and its CEO Ted Sarandos well know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage for decades, since he was 19 years old, to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, not to mention illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work," a statement to GMA read.

"It is also shocking that Netflix gave creative control of this production to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson -- a longtime public adversary who has a personal vendetta against Mr. Combs and has made a career of slandering and defaming him. ... For Netflix to hand his story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels, to Mr. Combs, like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront," the statement continued.

Director Alexandria Stapleton refuted the claims, responding in a statement: "It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential.

"One thing about Sean Combs is that he's always filming himself, and it's been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs' legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

