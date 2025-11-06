Zohran Mamdani hilariously claps back at 50 Cent following unexpected feud

With Zohran Mamdani making history as New York’s new mayor, people are now turning their attention to something that definitely wasn't on their 2025 bingo cards – Mamdani trolling hometown rapper 50 Cent after the rapper's recent criticism.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share an AI-generated image of a gravestone, suggesting that New York was "dead" following Mamdani's election win.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has taken aim at the newly elected mayor.

Back in June, 50 Cent posted: "Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first-class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!"

Appearing on The Beat with Ari Melber, Mamdani was asked about 50 Cent’s comments and responded with trademark humour, saying he didn’t even know what his salary would be until he opened Instagram and saw the post offering him a specific amount of money.

"That’s a very specific amount of money. Oh my God," he laughed.

- YouTube

Mamdani admitted it was "tough" for him, mainly because he’s actually a fan.

"Even though we have a disagreement on tax policy, every time I get a death threat, I still listen to 'Many Men,'" he joked.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist from Queens won the race with just over half of the total vote. Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, came in second with a little over 40 per cent, while Curtis Sliwa trailed behind with around 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's recent post wasn't short of criticism...

"Pay your taxes and shut up," one said, as another shared: "Crying like a baby over 2 per cent."

A third chimed in: "So you got rich, almost died trying…now you support the opps?!? Shoulda never given you money."

As another wrote: "Rich people being upset about elections is a good thing for regular citizens."

