Rapper 50 Cent hasn't shied away from his opinions on the ongoing Diddy allegations which have landed the disgraced music mogul behind bars.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is awaiting his trial date on 5 May with prosecutor Emily Johnson telling the court the prosecution's case will last at least three weeks.

At least six more lawsuits were filed last week accusing the rapper of rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault. This is in addition to 120 more allegations, including 25 who were children at the time.

Diddy's lawyer said they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus" and "emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors".

50 Cent has continuously shared his raw opinions and claims about Diddy and is even creating a Netflix documentary titled Diddy Do It?

The feud seemingly dates to 2006 and now 50 Cent has owned his takes about the fellow rapper.

Speaking to PEOPLEabouthis comments during concerts and on social media, he said: "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years.

"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style'."

Getty Images

Last month, 50 Cent shared a screengrab of a feature published in Variety with the headline: '50 Cent Sets Diddy Abuse Allegations Docuseries on Netflix: It's a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades.'



In the caption, the rapper penned: "I been telling y’all about all this weird s***, I don’t do NO puffy parties. You didn’t believe me, but I bet you believe me now!"

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a joint statement to the publication.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's rep for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.