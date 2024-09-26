The Diddy and 50 Cent 'feud' explained

After 50 Cent announced a Diddy Do It Netflix documentary as Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges, attention turned to their longstanding feud online.

Resurfaced clips and comments started cropping up on social media platforms, with many pondering the issue between the pair.

Rapper 50 Cent has not shied away from his raw opinions and claims about Diddy. But where did it all start?

2006: Speculation around Biggie's death

50 Cent seemingly hinted that Diddy knew about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

In his song 'The Bomb', 50 Cent rapped: "Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all [...] Man, Puffy know who hit that n***."

The claims are unfounded and there is no evidence to suggest Diddy had any involvement in Biggie's murder. Diddy has continuously denied any involvement.





A tiff over vodka

Both 50 Cent and Diddy separately explored their ventures in the alcohol industry.

Diddy has co-owned Ciroc since 2007 before 50 Cent became a spokesperson eight years later for Effen Vodka.

"Puff’s is not even vodka. It’s grapes [and] says 'made with vodka,' you know what I’m saying?" 50 Cent claimed in a 2018 interview. "[Effen] is made from wheat from Holland and distilled five times so it’s a lot less sugar, it’s the right way. And then later when you have a headache because you finished your full bottle of Ciroc. … I told you I was smarter."





50 Cent recalled a conversation that made him feel 'uncomfortable'

Aside from calling him "fruity," 50 Cent claimed that Diddy once offered to take him shopping.

"He said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty‘s wedding. He told me he’d take me shopping. I looked at him like, 'What’d you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something. You gon’ make me mess up the wedding.' No. That’s something a guy says to a girl," 50 Cent recalled on Drink Champs in 2018.



Earlier, he claimed: "When [Diddy] says things, he doesn’t even know what he's saying is, like, fruity. He says to Fabolous, 'Me and you, we need to party. What is you talking about? When people say that to me I get a little uncomfortable."





Diddy responded: 'Y'all can't see that he loves me?'

Diddy later denied feud speculations and said he had "no beef" with the fellow rapper.

"He loves me," Diddy said on The Breakfast Club. "Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? You know he loves me."

Diddy went on to beg 50 Cent to be his friend.

"Me and him could be friends, but he doesn’t want to be my friend," he said. "I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter since I’m the number one money-getter in the world."

Diddy humoured: "Yo, 50 please be my friend. 50 you’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend. Please."









Diddy house raids in March

50 Cent became a loose canon when Diddy's house was raided back in March 2024. Sharing snaps of the raids, 50 Cent claimed: "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done. They don't come like that unless they got a case."









More recently, when news broke that authorities found 1,000 bottles of baby oil in Diddy's house, 50 Cent shared a snap of him and Drew Barrymore, writing: "Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow. And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ : "I don’t know where the number 1,000 came. I can't imagine it’s thousands and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

It was suggested to him that the authorities believe the baby oil was used as a lubricant during orgies.

"I guess," Agnifilo responded. "I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for."

The lawyer then went on to suggest that, because Diddy has big houses, the rapper must have been buying in "bulk".





50 Cent's Netflix documentary about Diddy

On Wednesday (25 September), 50 Cent shared a screengrab of a feature published in Variety with the headline: '50 Cent Sets Diddy Abuse Allegations Docuseries on Netflix: 'It's a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades.'

In the caption, the rapper penned: "I been telling y’all about all this weird s***, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me, but I bet you believe me now!"

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a joint statement to the publication.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."





