Adele paused live show to quiz audience on the Titan sub

Adele asked fans whether they'd travel on the OceanGate submarine to see the Titanic wreckage.

On Friday (23 June), the 'Easy on Me' singer paused her Vegas residency to hold a vote on the matter. She acknowledged that last week's incident was "so sad and so tragic" before adding that she and her friends had been debating whether they would have gone on the sub.

In footage that's since gone viral on TikTok, Adele said: "Everyone’s like, 'I would never do that.' But that’s a lie, cause a lot of people would do that,"

"I want to do a vote, not in mind of what happened, cause that was so sad and so tragic, but before this week, how many people would, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."

Adele went on to offer her take, saying: "I wouldn’t do it either, but only because I’m a bit of a p***y. I’m a scaredy cat of everything.



She continued: "I wouldn’t even go on roller coasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why."

@delly.fromtheblock I love her for this😭 #adele #weekendswithadele #fypシ #submarine





Fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments, with one writing: "Adele conducting a questionnaire during her concert is so me."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "aww another reason to love her, she's so real."

It comes after it was announced British billionaire Hamish Harding, UK-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, the vessel’s American pilot Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet died instantly in what authorities described as a catastrophic implosion or sudden collapse inwards of the Titan.

