Alan Sugar came for Mick Lynch and was immediately owned

Alan Sugar criticised Mike Lynch with a post on social media, and immediately found himself being shut down by the RMT on social media.

Lynch, the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), has been appearing on our screens amid a series of planned rail strikes over recent days.

He’s managed to ruffle a few feathers in that time, not least Richard Madeley's, and Sugar came out against the union boss with a jab on social media.

Sugar wrote: “Hello Mick Lynch are you happy with yourself bringing the country and ordinary people down on their knees over Xmas.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“You don't fool me waiting for the employers to come to table. You love the publicity. Your members would like to earn what you get.Why don't you waive your salary.”

The RMT replied by saying: “Mick Lynch, like all senior @RMTunion officials donate their salaries (which are decided by RMT members) on strike dates to the dispute fund. You can donate too.”

Savage.

Sugar hit out at Lynch - and didn't have quite the effect he'd hoped for Getty

It comes after Lynch and Madeley went toe to toe on Good Morning Britain in a heated interview. It saw Madeley repeatedly interupt Lynch and criticise the strikes at length, at one point telling the exasperated interviewee to “jog on”.

It saw Madeley question Lynch by saying: “Why couldn’t you have put all these strikes in January? Why do you have to target people at Christmas? You’ll be putting people out of business who run hotels, who run restaurants, who run bars, and retail.”

“Well, we’re not targeting Christmas,” Lynch replied. “It isn’t Christmas yet, Richard. I don’t know when your Christmas starts, but mine starts on Christmas Eve.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.