A man has become the first person to die from Alaskapox, but what is the rare virus?

In Alaska, an elderly man who was immunocompromised became the first recorded person to have died from the Alaskapox virus in January. The virus is named after the US state in which it has been found.



The state’s health department released a bulletin on 9 February, in which they explained the unnamed male lived alone in a forested area of the Kenai Peninsula and cared for a stray cat at his home.

They reported that the man was regularly scratched by the stray cat, which itself hunted small animals. But, the cat was tested for the virus or its antibodies – both came back negative.

Experts remain unclear about where the man may have caught the virus, but have not yet entirely ruled out the cat scratches.

His symptoms began in mid-September 2023 after he developed a tender red raised bump on the skin in his right armpit area.

The man was prescribed antibiotics and underwent a biopsy, however, the pain around the area continued to increase and he experienced fatigue.

He was hospitalised on 17 November and transferred to a hospital in Anchorage – the largest city in Alaska. Various tests were conducted as the man continued to complain of severe burning pain.

Eventually, tests confirmed his issue was consistent with Alaskapox, but showed that it was different from previous cases that have been found in Fairbanks.

Initial signs from treatment showed his condition was improving, but his wounds appeared to not be healing, and he developed signs of malnutrition, acute renal failure and respiratory failure.

He died in January 2024 and it is believed his weakened immune system contributed to the severity of his illness.

Only seven people have ever been confirmed to have Alaskapox, all of whom were previously in Fairbanks. Nobody until now has died from the virus, which is known to be found in red-backed voles and shrews in Fairbanks.

Experts remain unclear as to how the virus spreads from small mammals to humans but believe that a potential source could be through contact with pets that have been in contact with small mammals.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings