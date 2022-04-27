A 20-year-old Florida man has been ordered by a judge to write a 25-page essay on the Pulse massacre after he was caught defacing an LGBTQ+ mural last year.

During a hearing on Thursday, Alexander Jerich, was ordered by Judge Scott Suskauer of the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida to write the 25-page paper due by Jerich's final sentencing set for June 8.

The paper will concern the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in which a gunman killed 49 people in Orlando.

“I want your own brief summary of why people are so hateful and why people lash out against the gay community,” Judge Suskauer said to Jerich.

Jerich's unusual homework comes after he was found guilty of using his truck to burn 15-foot skid marks into the mural.

The mural, a crosswalk painted with the LGBTQ+ flag, was unveiled last year in honor of Pride in Delray Beach, Florida. Three days later police found the skid marks across the mural.

A person captured the incident using cell phone footage. The video shows a person in a white pickup truck with a Trump flag on the back, skidding their tires across the crosswalk.

The truck's license plate was later tied to Jerich.



Man accused of vandalizing Pride-themed crosswalk in Delray Beach surrenders www.youtube.com

An affidavit says Jerich completed the act after attending the birthday party rally for former president Donald Trump.



Palm Beach County said they would not charge Jerich with a hate crime because of Florida statue laws. Rather, he was charged with criminal mischief and reckless driving.

During his hearing on Thursday, Jerich cried to the judge, apologized for his actions, and said he has "had problems in the past with fitting in."

Judge Suskauer noted that Jerich seems to have little understanding of the LGBTQ+ flag and asked him to include information on the 49 people killed in the shooting, the loved ones they left behind, and off his own views as to way the tragedy occurred, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Jerich will return on June 8 for his formal sentencing which will occur after he reads his essay.

