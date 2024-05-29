What are the origins of the 'All Eyes on Rafah' slogan?

All eyes are on Rafah, as the world unites to share their horror of Israel's attack on a refuge camp, a designated "safe zone" for displaced Palestinians.

The attack killed 45 people, more than half of those were women, children, and elderly people according to health officials in Gaza.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over Sunday's attack on Rafah as Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised the state of Palestine.

Footage from the Israel airstrikes on Rafah has since swept social media as millions turn to their pages with the slogan: All Eyes on Rafah.

The months-long slogan seems to have originated off the back of a comment from Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organisation’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In February, he made the statement after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an evacuation plan ahead of planned attacks.

Since then, organisations including Oxfam, Save the Children, Americans for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have echoed the statement.

High profile individuals have also backed All Eyes on Rafah, including Bella Hadid, Huda and Mona Kattan, Dua Lipa, Lewis Hamilton and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

The Instagram template has been shared to stories over 37 million times and counting.

On Monday, Netanyahu said the civilian deaths were a "tragic accident," but assaults continued Tuesday, as per the New York Times.

A further 21 people were reportedly killed after an airstrike on a "humanitarian area" in west Rafah, AFP reported – though the Israeli army denied involvement.

