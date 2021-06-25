On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani had his license to practise law suspended and it is safe to say that his son Andrew was not happy about the decision.

Giuliani had his license suspended by the New York Supreme Court’s appellate division over his decision to repeatedly push false claims and conspiracy theories alleging that Donald Trump had actually won the 2020 presidential election.

In response to this, Andrew Giuliani, who is currently campaigning in the New York governor election, decided that he couldn’t wait to put out a formal response and instead decided to channel some of his father’s own energy by making a statement in a roadside parking lot.

The clip has been viewed more than 2.2 million times and features the younger Giuliani ranting about the decision and blaming it all on Democrats and claiming that the situation has been ‘politicised.’

However, many of the responses to his rant have revolved around just how bizarre the whole thing is. Firstly, his rant seems very unrehearsed and his facts were all over the place and, secondly, why was he doing this in the middle of nowhere – and what is up with that framing?

Needless to say, people weren’t too kind about his little video and mockery was rife.

It’s not on the scale of his Dad’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle but he’s definitely going in the right direction.