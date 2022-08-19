Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook.



Tate, who has risen in popularity for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women, has captured the attention of people online due to his outlandish statements, leading to concerns.

Various organisations called for Tate's content to be removed citing its dangerous influence on young men and boys.

On Friday, the Meta-owned platforms banned Tate for violating it's policies citing dangerous organisations or individuals.

Tate has promoted ideas such as women as property, downplaying the severity of depression, diminishing sexual harassment, and more.

On top of endorsing harmful behavior toward women, Tate has also found himself wrapped up in some serious scandals, one involving allegations of human trafficking and another regarding his boot from Big Brother.

Upon hearing of Tate's ban people celebrated via Twitter where Tate is also banned.

Many encouraged other platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which are owned by Google, to enact a ban on Tate as well.

Especially since Tate's content has mainly circulated on TikTok which is very popular with young people.

Although the ban from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter helps disseminate Tate's platform, much of his content is still able to circulate online due to fan accounts.

The social media star has already damaged the perception some may have toward women but with bans in place and monitoring of Tate's content it can become less available.

In a statement, anti domestic violence organization Refugee said, "Meta has made the right decision in removing Andrew Tate from its platforms" saying it helps prevent a violent misogynistic worldview.

“The same kind of action is now needed outside of high-profile cases like this – we know that women are experiencing stalking, harassment and abuse online every day, often without so much as a response from social media companies," Refugee added.

