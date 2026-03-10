Louis Theroux gets petty revenge after Andrew Tate’s attempted roast

Louis Theroux’s highly anticipated documentary on the manosphere drops on Netflix tomorrow, featuring several controversial figures from within the community.

The 'manosphere' – a controversial network focused on masculinity, dating, and gender politics – has entered mainstream culture in recent years. The phenomenon stretches far beyond television shows or exaggerated online personas. It exists offline, in real life, and among real men. Most often, it takes hold of younger boys searching for direction and belonging, though older men are not immune to its pull.

Among those featured in Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere are Harrison Sullivan (aka HSTikkyTokky), Ed Matthews, Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (aka Sneako), and Justin Waller.

Theroux also recently told Romesh Ranganathan that he approached Andrew Tate for an interview, an encounter that reportedly turned into a bizarre interaction between the two.

During the interview, Theroux said Tate rejected his offer because he refused to pay for the interview.

The British journalist went on to recall Tate’s response, saying he was told he wasn’t "relevant anymore," alongside a screenshot comparing their respective Google search volumes.

But Theroux had the last laugh.

Noticing a point on the graph where his name briefly appeared to overtake Tate’s, he joked it must have been a "weird glitch" – before returning the favour with his own circled screenshot.

"I’m literally more relevant than you are," he jokingly quipped to Tate.

Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere releases on 11 March at 8am (UK) / 2am (CST)

