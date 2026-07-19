‘How did that work for you?’: Andrew Tate tweet resurfaces following Miami arrest

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan, were arrested by US Marshals in Miami, Florida on Saturday, in relation to additional alleged sexual offences which take the total number of charges faced by the brothers up to 59.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought 38 new charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate on Sunday, which pertain to offending alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

For Andrew, these are seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and child pornography.

For Tristan, these are one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

These charges sit alongside 10 original counts for Andrew and 11 original counts for Tristan, which Bedfordshire Police said were authorised by the CPS following a file of evidence submitted by its officers relating to allegations dating back to 2012.

The brothers have previously “unequivocally” denied wrongdoing, with Andrew describing himself and his brother as “very innocent men”.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division at the CPS, said in a statement: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

And in light of the brothers being arrested, social users have pointed out a past tweet from Andrew Tate in February 2025 in which he claimed “the Tates will be free” because “Trump is the president”.

The post has since been met with ridicule in light of the brothers’ arrest:

“Can I get an update, Tate,” asked one account:

Another wrote: “This aged well”:

In a statement following the arrest of the Tates’, Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”

The Tates now await extradition proceedings to the UK, the CPS said.

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