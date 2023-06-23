Andrew Tate appears to mock victims of Titanic sub disaster

Andrew Tate has appeared to mock the victims of the OceanGate submersible tragedy with a tweet posted on Friday, less than 24 hours after the five passengers' deaths were confirmed.

The controversial influencer and former kickboxer, who is currently facing charges in Romania for rape, human trafficking and organised crime to exploit women appeared to make an allusion to the disaster which occurred in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week.

The 36-year-old wrote: "I don't care what submarine im on if wifey needs me ill be right there :) On my way baby, swimming baby, have a towel waiting baby."

Tate has begun using the word 'wifey' in recent months to refer to women and maintain his alpha male persona on social media. It's unclear why Tate referenced the submarine but is likely continuing the 'meme' culture that has persisted around the story this week.

After the 'catastrophic implosion' which took the lives of the five men aboard the sub was confirmed by officials, a spokesman for the US Coast Guard said he could not say what the prospects were of recovering the bodies of those killed on the Titan expedition.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said: “This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

“And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”

Additional reporting from PA.

