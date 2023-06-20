Andrew Tate breaks silence after rape indictment

Andrew Tate has claimed that the Romanian authorities have charged him with rape and human trafficking in a ploy to “steal” his wealth.

The controversial British-American influencer has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

Tate has been charged along with his brother Tristan and two associates.

The influencer had been placed under house arrest for months as the police investigation was ongoing.

Prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”, according to a translation of the statement.

In response to the indictment, Tate has taken to social media to share his conspiracy theory that the whole case has been fabricated to steal his wealth.

Tate quoted a tweet about the charges, along with the words: “I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth.”

The 36-year-old made the claim after a Tate-dedicated Twitter account claimed that as part of the indictment he would have $380m in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 watches and 15 buildings confiscated.

Tate has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

