An Australian model has lifted the lid on the unique way she found out her then-partner was cheating on her in a viral TikTok storytime.

Christina Podolyan explained to her 460,000 viewers that she used to be a flight attendant and during one of her away days, her boyfriend was attending a relative's party filled with women from the modelling industry.

This didn't phase Christina as she fully "trusted him" and encouraged him to go and have a good time.

The pair were texting throughout the night and everything was seemingly fine – until Christina received a text from her best friend who spotted her boyfriend in a smoking area of a club, exchanging numbers with a different woman.

Christina confronted her boyfriend the next morning, who "manipulated" her into thinking he was just being polite and didn't want the woman to feel embarrassed if he rejected taking her number in front of her friendship group.

Christina believed him, and he even showed her his phone and went on to delete the number.

It wasn't until one day when he left his Apple Watch at her house and Christina took it upon herself to have a glance through.

@christinapodolyan Stay woke ladies 👀 when I say i felt secure in the video, turns out i never knew the real feeling of security until i was with a woman. Its never too late to jump the fence ladies 🫶🏼🤭





"When I unlocked the Apple Watch and went into messages, my heart sank," she said, adding that there were various different numbers with fake names, including the girl from the club.

"He was living 10 different lives," Christina added. "Ladies, stay woke. You are not crazy if your gut is yelling at you – just check the Apple Watch."

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with hundreds of comments, with one writing: "How does someone even have the time or energy to do all that."

Meanwhile, many more joked how they'd be buying their partners Apple Watches for Christmas.

