'Armoured alien attacks' leave villagers unable to sleep out of fear

Terrified villagers say they are being attacked by 7ft tall armoured aliens that look like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man.

Locals described the extraterrestrials as having large heads and yellowish eyes.

They claim they have attacked them every night for nearly a month since 11 July.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly grabbed from behind and had her neck cut when she resisted.

Community members said they can’t sleep because they are in fear.

The claims have been made by members of the Ikitu indigenous people in the rural district of Alto Nanay, north east of Lima, Peru.

They said the aliens are immune to their hunting weapons and called on the Peruvian military to step in to protect them from further interstellar intrusion.

Villagers also claimed that the alien prowlers wear protective armour.

Community leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila said: “These gentlemen are aliens.

“They appear to be armoured like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man.

“I shot one of them twice and he wasn’t injured, he rose and disappeared.

“We’re very frightened about what’s happening here in our community.”

He added: “Their shoes are round-shaped, which they use to float.

“They float about one metre from the ground and there is a red light on the heel.

“Their heads are long, they wear a mask and their eyes are yellowish.

“They are experts at escaping.”

Villagers have started carrying out night patrols to hunt down the alien intruders.

They have requested a military presence from the authorities, however it reportedly takes a 10-hour river trip to reach the community from Iquitos City.

Some villagers described the aliens as being like ‘pelacaras’, strange beings that feast on human fat and organs.

According to reports, the police reached the remote area on board a speeder vessel and toured the village perimeter, including the area where the teenager was allegedly attacked.

It is unclear if the authorities found anything to corroborate the villagers’ claims and if the government intends to deploy military personnel to the area for a sustained period of time.

According to a 2017 national census, there are around 1,350 people who identify as being a member of the Ikitu community.

