Army troops in trouble after being filmed having an orgy

A group of army troops have landed themselves in a spot of bother and a military police investigation has been launched after they were filmed having an orgy at a military base.

Paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were captured on camera having sex with a civilian woman as dozens watched on, and videos of the event have circulated on social media.

The sexual activity was captured in several different areas around the base at Merville Barracks in Colchester - and in one instance a video reportedly shows a serviceman saluting his colleague while he had sex with the woman.

An army source has said the videos showed "a single female with a number of soldiers engaged in consensual sex," and described them as being "pretty graphic in detail," The Times reported.

It is not known when the events in the videos took place, and the woman is thought to have been smuggled into the barracks.

The Royal Military Police are now investigating how the woman got into the base, as well as if any illegal activity happened.

An Army spokesperson told the publication: "The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all their personnel.

"Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.

"The Royal Military Police are investigating several videos appearing to involve Army personnel, it would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing."

