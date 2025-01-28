Singer claims she's been left with bone-thinning disease after taking Ozempic

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.

The use of weight-loss injections has become near-normalised in today's society, but one singer is joining the charge in warning against their side effects, after she claims Ozempic has left her with bone-thinning disease osteoporosis.

30-year-old Avery, who has more than 250,000 followers, appeared in an Instagram video explaining the "shock" she felt that weight-loss injections had potentially damaged her body.

The artist explained that as she already had an eating disorder previously and didn't get the drug from a doctor, she experienced a number of side effects, before discovering that her bones were suffering worse than she thought as a result.

"It is very easy to get now days, and many people with eating disorders are getting their hands on it. I made a mistake. I take responsibility for my actions. Please learn from mine", she told fans, admitting that she'd reached as low as 79 pounds in weight.



"I have osteoporosis in some parts of my body, osteopenia in others. I will be going on medication and starting a treatment plan. It is not always reversible, but I can do things to improve the situation. At the moment I have to be very careful, as my bones are brittle."

According to the NHS, osteoporosis "is a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It develops slowly over several years and is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break." It's thought 3.5 million people in the UK alone have it.

However, while there's still a lot of research to be done on the effects of taking weight-loss drugs, it's worth noting that eating disorders such as anorexia can contribute to conditions like osteoporosis, and there's nothing to say that Ozempic is linked to the outcome.

Side effects listed on the Ozempic website include: nausea, stomach pain, constipation, and vomiting, and it's important to both do proper research, and consult a registered doctor if you're considering it.

Nonetheless, fans have offered their support to Avery in her recovery.

"No hate. We all make mistakes every day. You're learning from it and trying to help other people in your situation not make the same choices in their life. Well done. Nothing but positive vibes for you," one wrote under her post.

"Very brave for you for speaking up about this more people need to know", another added.

Avery has thanked fans for their kind words.

Why not read...

Ozempic use linked to rare cases of blindness, experts say

Amy Schumer says Ozempic made her 'too sick' to throw a ball with her son

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.