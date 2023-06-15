Amy Schumer has slammed celebrities who lie about using Ozempic, and says taking the weight-loss drug made her 'too sick' to even throw a ball with her four-year-old son.

Ozempic, which is used to manage Type 2 Diabetes, has become popular among Hollywood stars looking to shed a few pounds - but it can have severe consequences.

"I was one of the people that felt like so sick and like couldn't like play with my son. I was so skinny," she admitted during an interview with Andy Cohen.

"You're like 'this isn't liveable for me'."

