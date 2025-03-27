Babysitter checked for monsters under child's bed and found a man hiding there

A babysitter checked under a child’s bed for “monsters” to prove there were none and found a man hiding there instead.

The moment, which sounds like something out of a horror film, unfolded in real life in Kansas outside the city of Great Bend on 24 March, where police were called to a residence at 10.30 p.m., a statement from the Barton County Sheriff's Office said.

They explained that the babysitter was responding to one child who complained that a “monster” was under their bed. But, in trying to prove that there was nothing there, they instead made a shocking discovery that a man was, indeed, hiding there.

“When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a “monster” under their bed. When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the statement read.

After the man was discovered, a scuffle ensued as he made his escape.

The statement said: “An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived.”

The suspect was identified as a man who had previously lived at the property, but who had an order issued against him to stay away.

He was located the following day and was captured after a short foot pursuit by police deputies.

“He was booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond,” said the statement.

