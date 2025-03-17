Donald Trump mocked for being 'babysitter' for Elon Musk's son X

President Donald Trump was seen boarding a Marine One aircraft with Elon Musk's son Æ A-Xii (otherwise known as X) - and everyone is making the same joke.

The commander-in-chief was heading from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (March 14) and was joined by the four-year-old son of Musk.

The billionaire has been a senior adviser to the president since he returned to office earlier this year.

In a video circulating on social media, Trump can be seen waving to reporters as X walks alongside him and then Trump helps the youngster up the stairs of the aircraft.

This isn't the first time we've seen X- Musk‘s eldest child with Canadian singer Grimes - in the company of the president as he previously joined a press conference in the Oval Office with Trump and his father last month.

On that occasion, he made headlines for mimicking and shouting over his dad and Trump babysitting X in the Oval Office became an instant meme.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Æ A-Xii, the son of White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, walk towards Marine One on the South Lawn (left) and Trump helps Æ A-Xii up the stairs of Marine One (right) on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is headed to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Now the babysitting meme is back once again thanks to these latest videos and photos as social media users couldn't help but crack babysitter and nanny-related jokes about Trump.

One person wrote: "A car salesman has turned the President of the United States into a babysitter. America is not a real place man."









"Trump finally got his first real job. Officially little x’s nanny. Elon Musk hired the US president to babysit," Anonymous posted.





A third person joked: "Trump casually becoming the single hardworking mother of a Canadian South African baby named X Æ A-Xii."





"When a failing sitcom adds a little kid in the final season: "a fourth person posted.





Another person asked: "Does this child live at the White House now?"









"I’ve been saying this since that Oval Office visit but the baby is pulling the strings. I know it," one X user posted.

Another user shared: "This looks like this could be a flashback scene from succession with logan and toddler roman getting in their helicopter."

