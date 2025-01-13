Fate of Barbenheimer houses revealed following devastating LA fires

The Los Angeles fires have devastated the area, with thousands of people now displaced from their homes with no idea when they'll be able to rebuild their lives.

A number of iconic monuments have been caught up in the flames too, including Will Rogers' 1920s ranch house, The Bunny Museum, and several celebrity homes belonging to the likes of Paris Hilton and Anna Faris.

But there's two other often-forgotten iconic homes that have been on the minds of internet scrollers in recent days, and we've finally got an answer as to their condition following the fires.

Also known as the 'Barbenheimer' homes, the two neighbouring beach houses are located on the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, where a lot of the fires have been causing destruction.

The homes went viral for their stark contrasts - with one being black and gothic and one being a pink dollhouse - when Barbie and Oppenheimer came out in cinemas simultaneously, with each house drawing a likeness to the respective films.

Google Maps

Their distinctive nature made them famous long before the release though, with tourists often stopping to take photos with them, or posting memes about the duality of life.

However, concern for the homes was sparked in recent days when people realise that they were both in the direct areas where fires were spreading rapidly.

As of Friday morning, (10 January), they were one mile from the nearest evacuation zone.

However, fans will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as someone who visited the homes in-person has confirmed that they are still standing.

Stringr videographer, Juan Carrillo, confirmed to USA TODAY that after seeing both buildings, they appear to be unaffected.

Finally, some positive news among the tragedy.

