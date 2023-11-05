A Barbenheimer movie is actually being made

If you thought the summer of Barbenheimer was over, think again as a new film mashing up the two box office hits is being made.

When both Greta Gerwig'sBarbie movie comedy and Christopher Nolan's dramaOppenheimerwere both released on July 21 earlier this year, everyone and their mother went to the cinema to catch the "Barbenheimer," back-to-back double bill.

There were memes galore all about the contrasting genre and aesthetics of the two films and the mass hype around Barbenheimer led to the films breaking records - grossing combined more than $1 billion globally.

Now, a new film is set to spoof the Barbenheimer phenomenon and the man behind the project is veteran horror comedy producer Charles Band.

"It’s 100 percent true,” Band told The Hollywood Reporter about the film set to be produced by his company Full Moon Features which is behind films such as "Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong" and "Zombies vs. Strippers."

“But it’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer.

"You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor.”

So, what can we expect from the Barbenheimer movie?

Well, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy won't be reprising their roles as Barbie and Oppenheimer...

The story follows Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer, a scientist doll living in Dolltopia, a place of non-stop parties where she lives with her boyfriend Twink Dollman.

Reminiscent of the Barbie movie.

But, the darker themes of Oppenheimer are quickly apparent when Dr. Barbenheimer, decides to create an atomic bomb following the brutal treatment the dolls receive at the hands of human children.

“They got great looks and a super attitude! Oh, and now they’ve got the bomb,” reads the synopsis.

The poster includes a Barbie silhouette with the doll's iconic pink font over a picture of a nuclear explosion as the tagline says: “D-Cup, A-Bomb... Exploding Soon."

"It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it's like, God, we need a little humor going into 2024," Band told the same publication.

The film is currently in pre-production, so we'll have to wait and see if it's as successful as the movies it's based on.

