Expert warns against viral beauty trend involving smearing beef fat on your face

The internet has long been responsible for some of the wildest beauty trends, and just when we think we've seen it all, TikTok users prove us wrong by taking things to the next level.

One of the latest viral crazes? People slathering beef fat on their faces in the hopes of achieving a natural, radiant glow.

But before you turn to your kitchen cupboards, skincare expert and co-founder of Harley Street Skin Clinic, Lesly Reynolds, has some important words of advice.

For the blissfully unaware, the beef tallow trend involves applying the fat onto the face, with claims it provides a natural alternative to moisturiser that has spots and acne-fighting properties.

Beef tallow is "loaded with fatty acids such as stearic and oleic acid," which is often found in the listed ingredients on some skincare products. These tend to have nourishing and moisturising factors.

iStock

However, Lesly acknowledges that while it does contain these properties, "there are actually many downsides to using beef tallow as an everyday skin care product. Unlike your regular moisturiser, beef tallow is heavy and can block pores by trapping moisture, bacteria and dirt, which can lead to blackheads and sebaceous filaments."

She especially advises those with sensitive skin to steer clear of taking part as beef tallow "can cause breakouts and irritation due to being an unrefined animal product".

"This means that it hasn’t gone through the necessary processes to remove impurities that may damage your skin. Therefore, I do not recommend using this as a means to combat acne," she added.

Instead, to incorporate more natural products into your skincare routine, Lesly recommends ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil or ceramides.

"These are scientifically approved ingredients that are designed to give your skin the moisture it needs without triggering a breakout," Lesly adds. "Making them a much safer and more reliable alternative to beef tallow."

