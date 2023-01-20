Woman learns her husband is her cousin while carrying his baby

Family reunions can be awkward at the best of times, but one TikToker took things to a whole other level with a recent viral video.

Marcella Hill, who goes by beingmarcellahill on the platform, shared the story of how she fell in love with a man and got married, only to realise that they were actually related to one another after she fell pregnant.

“So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin,” she began in the clip, which she shared with her 300,000 followers recently.

The moment of realisation came when she was researching her family tree in order to find inspiration for her baby’s name.

She said: “I was like, ‘Oh look, grandpa’s name, grandma’s name, great-grandma’s name, great-great-grandma’s name’

“My husband was next to me on his own family search and was like, ‘Oh that’s funny — we have the same grandma and grandpa’s names.'”

@beingmarcellahill Funny story... I accidentally married my cousin. We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oops. #funnystory #marcellahill #wakeherup #marriage #marriedlife #awakening #momsoftiktok #grandmasoftiktok

Then, the pair both looked back at their ancestry and discovered that Hill’s grandfather and her husband’s grandmother were cousins.

They checked the discovery with their grandparents, with Hill recalling: “So he calls his grandma and I call my grandpa and we ask them if they know each other.”

Sure enough, they did. It meant that Hill and her husband were in fact third cousins all along without knowing it.

It came as a big shock to them both at first. Thankfully though, the pair came to terms with the news and are still happily married.

“We have won a prize for being-the-closest-related-in-a-neighborhood activity,” she said. “And when I go to my family reunion, he gets to go to his too — at the same time.”

